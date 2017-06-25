Albania votes with EU accession talks in mind - AFP

Since communism collapsed in the early 1990s, Albanian elections have been marred by fraud, violence, disputed results and bitter rivalries bordering on hatred.

After a 2009 election, the Rama-led Socialist opposition cried fraud and urged supporters onto the streets for months of protests. Three people were shot dead at demonstrations in 2011.

While the rhetoric remains lively, this time "there is an agreement between the political parties... to have a calmer election campaign than we have seen previously," said analyst Ardian Civici.