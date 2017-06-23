Celtic won't sell tickets for match in Northern Ireland - AFP

Celtic, traditionally a Catholic supported club, will face overwhelmingly Protestant-backed Linfield if the Northern Ireland team see off La Fiorita of San Marino in their opening Champions League qualifier.

The first leg of the Linfield v Celtic game is scheduled for July 14, just two days after the Protestant community mark the anniversary of the 1690 victory of William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne.

Celtic said that concerns over security of their supporters during the so-called 'Marching Season' led them to decide against selling tickets to their fans.