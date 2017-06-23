"My first impression is the UK offer is below our expectations and this risks worsening the situation of our citizens in the UK," EU President Donald Tusk told a news conference after the second day of a Brussels summit.
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters that May's offer was a "first step but this step is not sufficient."
EU leaders slam Britain's Brexit citizens plan - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment