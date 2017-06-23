Newsvine

EU leaders slam Britain's Brexit citizens plan - AFP

"My first impression is the UK offer is below our expectations and this risks worsening the situation of our citizens in the UK," EU President Donald Tusk told a news conference after the second day of a Brussels summit.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters that May's offer was a "first step but this step is not sufficient."

