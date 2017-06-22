"We will be setting out how we propose to ensure that EU citizens living in the UK have their rights protected in the United Kingdom."
May's spokesman earlier said that she would set out the principles of her plan over dinner with other EU leaders on Thursday evening.
EU officials said they had however asked her not to bring up the issue, saying all talks should be conducted by official EU and British negotiators Michel Barnier and David Davis, and not by national leaders.
May to unveil plans to 'protect' EU citizens' rights after Brexit - AFP
Thu Jun 22, 2017
