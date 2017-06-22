Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the US president was in a "tough situation" at home and claimed he was toying with the idea of a preemptive strike on North Korea to divert attention from a domestic political crisis.
"South Korea must realise that following psychopath Trump...will only lead to disaster," an editorial carried by the paper said.
N. Korea calls Trump a 'psychopath' - AFP
