Anti-fur protesters disrupt Kors event in New York - AFP

"Michael Kors has blood on his hands," chanted the more than dozen protesters who marched through a darkened auditorium at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, shortly before security ushered Kors out.

An audio recording of an animal squealing, seemingly in pain signaled the start of the four-minute protest about 13 minutes into the conversation with Kors, which was being streamed on Facebook. . . .

Once the protest was over, Kors was treated to a standing ovation after returning to the stage with former CNN journalist Alina Cho, who was conducting the interview.

