Forget summer. Winter is here: HBO releases new 'Game of Thrones' trailer

It's technically the first day of summer (in the city), but HBO and "Game of Thrones" have the perfect antidote to the back of your neck getting dirty and gritty.

Actually, strike that. People in Westeros are filthy.

The premium cable provider released its second trailer for Season 7 of the blockbuster fantasy series "Game of Thrones" on Wednesday morning, and it's chock-full of snow, fire and stirring orchestral themes.