Brussels attacker identified as Moroccan with nail bomb - AFP

"It could have been much worse," Belgian federal prosecutor's spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt told a news conference. "It is clear that he wanted to cause more damage than he did."

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said a "terrorist attack has been prevented" in the city that hosts the EU and NATO headquarters.

But he said that while security would be stepped up, the country's terror alert level would be kept stable.

"We are not allowing ourselves to be intimidated by terrorists," he added.