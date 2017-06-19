NASA Finds 219 Possible Planets, Including 10 'Earths'

Among its newest clutch is a possible planet that could be the most similar to Earth yet spied: Called KOI 7711.01, the world is just 30 percent larger than our own fragile oasis, and it orbits a star like the sun that’s 1,700 light-years away.

Crucially, this roughly Earth-size planet lives in the region around its star where it gets just the right amount of solar warmth for liquid water to potentially soak its surface.

''It gets approximately the same amount of heat that we get from our own star,'' says the SETI Institute’s Susan Thompson, part of the team that unveiled these new planets on Monday. But ''there’s a lot we don’t know about this planet. It’s hard to say whether it’s really an Earth twin—we need to know more about its atmosphere, whether there’s water on the planet.''