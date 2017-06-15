US President Donald Trump has signalled his support for the Saudi-led move but other US officials have been more cautious and called for dialogue to end the crisis.
"The $12-billion sale will give Qatar a state-of-the-art capability and increase security cooperation and interoperability between the United States and Qatar," the Pentagon said in a statement.
US, Qatar agree F-15 fighter sale - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment