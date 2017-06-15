Magna Carta Day 2017: Everything you need to know and why today should be a public holiday

The Magna Carta itself is around 3,350 words long (all in latin) and lays down a basic rule of law and human rights – i.e. that everyone has the right to a free and fair trial.

It decrees: ‘No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or diseised [dispossessed], or outlawed, or exiled, or in any way destroyed, nor will we go against him, nor will we send against him, save by the lawful judgement of his peers or by the law of the land.’ . . .

The document was signed in a meadow in Runnymede on 15 June 1215 somewhere near the River Thames. The then Archbishop of Canterbury is believed to have drafted the words.