Dennis Rodman returns to North Korea hoping 'to open the door' - AFP

Sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses, multiple facial piercings and a black t-shirt emblazoned with the logo of sponsor PotCoin -- a cryptocurrency for the legal cannabis industry -- Rodman was greeted at Pyongyang airport by sports vice-minister Son Kwang Ho and journalists. . . .

Asked whether he had spoken with Trump about his trip, Rodman said: "I'm pretty sure he's pretty much happy with the fact that I'm over here trying to accomplish something that we both need."