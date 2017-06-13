Sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses, multiple facial piercings and a black t-shirt emblazoned with the logo of sponsor PotCoin -- a cryptocurrency for the legal cannabis industry -- Rodman was greeted at Pyongyang airport by sports vice-minister Son Kwang Ho and journalists. . . .
Asked whether he had spoken with Trump about his trip, Rodman said: "I'm pretty sure he's pretty much happy with the fact that I'm over here trying to accomplish something that we both need."
Dennis Rodman returns to North Korea hoping 'to open the door' - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment