Russian police brace for stand-off with anti-Kremlin protesters

Russian leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny reacts during a break in a hearing in the slander lawsuit filed against him by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, in a court in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

But Navalny said late on Sunday that the authorities had pressured firms into refusing to supply him and his allies with sound and video equipment, a move he said was designed to humiliate protesters.

For that reason, he said he was unilaterally switching the venue to Tverskaya Street, Moscow's main avenue near the Kremlin. The General Prosecutor's Office warned that a protest there would be illegal and police would be forced to take "all necessary measures" to prevent disorder.

A legal "caution" was being readied for Navalny, it said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV Rain it was vital to avoid what he called "provocations."