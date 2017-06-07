Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 180 Seeds: 8623 Comments: 73758 Since: Mar 2007

UAE turns screws on Qatar, threatens sympathizers with jail|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 3:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"Strict and firm action will be taken against anyone who shows sympathy or any form of bias towards Qatar, or against anyone who objects to the position of the United Arab Emirates, whether it be through the means of social media, or any type of written, visual or verbal form," Gulf News quoted UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi as saying.

On top of a possible jail term, offenders could also be hit with a fine of at least 500,000 UAE dirhams, the newspaper said, citing a statement to Arabic-language media.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor