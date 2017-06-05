Dems step up demands for Trump hotel records

"The Seven Member Rule is not a regulation or guideline, but a statute that was passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the President," the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, and his colleagues wrote in a letter to acting GSA chief Tim Horne.

"Although you may wish to limit oversight from Democratic Members of Congress through a misguided policy that responds only to Republican Chairmen, compliance with federal law is not an optional exercise that may be overridden by a new Trump Administration policy. "

The letter cites past litigation over the so-called seven-member rule, including a battle between the George W. Bush administration and Democrats that resulted in a 2002 district court ruling requiring disclosure of census data the administration did not wish to release. The Justice Department appealed that ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but no resolution of the appeal was ever reached because the court ordered release of the data in a parallel Freedom of Information Act case.