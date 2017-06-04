March for Truth - Boston - Photo Gallery, Including Exclusive Video of the ''You're the Puppet'' Puppet

I attended Boston's March for Truth yesterday:

I was a little disappointed at the turnout although I was heartened by the proportion of young folk. It was about half Baby Boomers, half college-age kids.

Here's my sign. I just took my first selfie ever last week so I'm not very good at it. The bird in flight next to the state capitol dome is a nice if serendipitous touch:

The reference, of course, is to Bob Barker's first game show, TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, from which I borrowed and modified the graphics. Half the crowd (guess which half) and one college kid understood the reference and recognized the graphics.

But enough about me. You wanna see signs, don't you? YEAHHHH!!

This is Linda's sign saying it all:

But then again, this sign says it all, too, so I'm confused about what all is:

Frederick Douglass and Malcolm X (who was from Boston, iirc, or at least lived here for awhile) made appearances with extremely pertinant quotes:

Trump his own self showed up as well, probably to secretly surveille us:

He had every right to be concerned because they were saying some very nasty things about him:

and asking some hard questions:

But the hit of the day was the now-famous ''You're the Puppet" Puppet. The little kids swarmed, the crowd surged, the cameras gathered and hundreds of still photos were taken, but as far as I know, I'm the only one who took video of the Puppet actually being a puppet:

Finally the speeches and stuff ended and we all took off for a hundred-mile march, led by this sign carried by one of the organizers, Matt:

Did I say mile? I meant yard. We marched all the way to the state capitol building before calling it a day.