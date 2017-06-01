After his Brentwood estate is vandalized with a slur, LeBron James says racism still ''part of America''

In a news conference Wednesday, James said his family was safe and that the vandalism revealed how deeply entrenched racism is in this country.

“It goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living everyday,” James said.

He said he thought about the funeral of Emmett Till, an African American teenager brutally murdered in the South in 1955 whose body was visible in an open casket at his mother’s request.