US begins sending arms to Kurdish fighters in Syria - AFP

"We have begun to transfer small arms and vehicles to the Kurdish elements" of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said, referring to a Kurdish-Syrian Arab alliance fighting IS.

The weapons include AK-47s and small-caliber machine guns, Rankine-Galloway added.

President Donald Trump this month approved arming the fighters from the Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG), drawing strong condemnation from Turkey.

Ankara says the YPG is linked to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatists, who have waged an insurgency since 1984 that has killed more than 40,000 people inside Turkey.