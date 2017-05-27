Britain arrests two more in probe of Manchester bombing network - AFP

The two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested in north Manchester early Saturday after police gained entry to an address using a controlled explosion.

The arrests bring to 11 the number of suspects held in Britain over Monday's blast at a concert by US pop idol Ariana Grande, in which 22 people died and 116 were injured, and for which the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Police in Libya have detained the father and brother of 22-year-old bomber Salman Abedi.