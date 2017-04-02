Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8369 Comments: 72446 Since: Mar 2007

Leader Lexi Thompson hit with 4-stroke penalty a day later at ANA Inspiration |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Golf Week
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 5:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A television viewer watching a delayed version of Saturday’s third round alerted tournament officials that Thompson had placed her ball in a different spot than where she marked it before putting on the No. 17 green. That led to a retrospective 2-stroke penalty in addition to a 2-stroke penalty for signing for the wrong score after the third round.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor