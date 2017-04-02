A television viewer watching a delayed version of Saturday’s third round alerted tournament officials that Thompson had placed her ball in a different spot than where she marked it before putting on the No. 17 green. That led to a retrospective 2-stroke penalty in addition to a 2-stroke penalty for signing for the wrong score after the third round.
Leader Lexi Thompson hit with 4-stroke penalty a day later at ANA Inspiration |
