Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8361 Comments: 72402 Since: Mar 2007

Theresa May 'would go to war' to defend the sovereignty of Gibraltar

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 5:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Lord Howard said the British Government will stand by Gibraltar during Brexit talks amid claims of an EU “land grab” for the territory. . . .

"35 years ago this week another woman Prime Minister sent a task force half way across the World to defend the freedom of another small group of British people against another Spanish-speaking country.

"I am absolutely certain our current Prime Minister will show the same resolve in standing by the people of Gibraltar."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor