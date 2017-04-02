Lord Howard said the British Government will stand by Gibraltar during Brexit talks amid claims of an EU “land grab” for the territory. . . .
"35 years ago this week another woman Prime Minister sent a task force half way across the World to defend the freedom of another small group of British people against another Spanish-speaking country.
"I am absolutely certain our current Prime Minister will show the same resolve in standing by the people of Gibraltar."
Theresa May 'would go to war' to defend the sovereignty of Gibraltar
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 5:06 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment