Panama Papers boost tax battle, but no silver bullet - AFP

But since, Panama has adopted new legislation and signed up to the international fight against tax fraud, with all the transparency required.

This change has, in turn, piled pressure on other reticent financial centres, including Lebanon, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Bahamas, to also lift all remaining veils on their banking transactions.

The G20 last November threatened to establish a blacklist of tax havens this year, adding to the squeeze on the last holdouts to sign up to a multilateral convention which the OECD calls "the most powerful" weapon against tax fraud.

But that hasn't solved the problem of tax havens within countries, like Delaware in the United States.