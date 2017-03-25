A female Uber employee spoke out after a company trip to a South Korean escort bar - The Verge

The report highlights the company’s toxic workplace culture

The report outlines a trip by a group of Uber employees to a Seoul karaoke-escort bar in 2014, which included company CEO Travis Kalanick and his girlfriend, Gabi Holzwarth. After arriving, several male employees picked escorts to sit with, and went to sing karaoke. Uncomfortable, a female marketing manager, who was part of the group, left after a couple of minutes, while Holzwarth and Kalanick left after an hour. The manager later complained to the company’s HR department, noting in the exchange that “[I]t made me feel horrible as a girl (seeing those girls with number tags and being called out is really degrading).” In another exchange to Holzwarth, the manager noted that she didn’t realize what was going on until they “got into that room.” According to The Information, it’s not clear how the issue was resolved.