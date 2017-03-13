Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump kills at least 46 - AFP

Saturday's landslide flattened dozens of homes of people living in the Koshe dump when part of the largest pile of rubbish collapsed, an AFP journalist said.

Dagmawit Moges, head of the city communications bureau, said 46 people had died -- 32 female and 14 male, including some children.

Many of the victims were squatters who scavenged for a living in the 30-hectare (74-acre) dump, she said.