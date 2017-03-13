"The depth of suffering is unprecedented. Millions of children in Syria come under attack on a daily basis, their lives turned upside down," said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF's regional director.
"Each and every child is scarred for life with horrific consequences on their health, well-being, and future," he said from the central Syrian city of Homs.
UNICEF recorded the violent deaths of at least 652 children last year, a 20 percent increase from 2015, and more than 250 of the victims were killed inside or near a school.
At least 850 children were recruited to fight in the conflict, including as executioners or suicide bombers -- more than double the 2015 number.
Violence against Syria s children at its worst in 2016: UN - AFP
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:15 AM
