Violence against Syria s children at its worst in 2016: UN - AFP

Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:15 AM
"The depth of suffering is unprecedented. Millions of children in Syria come under attack on a daily basis, their lives turned upside down," said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF's regional director.

"Each and every child is scarred for life with horrific consequences on their health, well-being, and future," he said from the central Syrian city of Homs.

UNICEF recorded the violent deaths of at least 652 children last year, a 20 percent increase from 2015, and more than 250 of the victims were killed inside or near a school.

At least 850 children were recruited to fight in the conflict, including as executioners or suicide bombers -- more than double the 2015 number.

