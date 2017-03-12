Samsung Group chief denies all charges as 'trial of the century' begins

Lee's defense denied all charges against him on his behalf, saying that the special prosecution's indictment cites conversations, evidence or witnesses the prosecution did not actually hear, investigate or interview according to the rules - or states opinions that are not facts.

"It is unclear what kind of order Lee Jae-yong is supposed to have given," Song Wu-cheol, defending Lee, told the court, using his Korean name.

"The indictment cannot have statements that can create prejudices in the court about the case," Song told reporters as he left court.

The Samsung Group has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.