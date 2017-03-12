S. Korea impeached ex-president leaves Blue House - AFP

A smiling Park was seen waving to her supporters from inside her black vehicle as it pulled up to her home in the glitzy Gangnam district.

Hundreds of Park's flag-waving supporters had gathered outside her home, with some 2,000 police officers deployed to prevent disturbances, according to reports.

Park, wearing a dark jacket and her hair neatly pulled back, waved to her supporters after arriving at her home and greeted former aides and lawmakers who were waiting to greet her, before entering her property.

Park was found to have broken the law by allowing her friend Choi Soon-Sil to meddle in state affairs, and breached rules on public servants' activities.