Floyd Mayweather is 'out of retirement,' calls for June fight with Conor McGregor

“Everybody get your phone out,” Mayweather says. “Post this to the internet as soon as possible.”

But he’s not coming out to face unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman. Or rising prospect Errol Spence. Or even a super welterweight fight with Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin.

No, Mayweather has set his sights, yet again, on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

And then he went into a long and tortured explanation of how he, and not McGregor, would be the A-side in the fight. If you’re a boxing fan, it’s familiar talk. He said it all multiple times in the six years that fans were clamoring for him to fight Manny Pacquiao.