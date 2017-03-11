Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8261 Comments: 71766 Since: Mar 2007

Floyd Mayweather is 'out of retirement,' calls for June fight with Conor McGregor

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! Sports
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“Everybody get your phone out,” Mayweather says. “Post this to the internet as soon as possible.”

But he’s not coming out to face unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman. Or rising prospect Errol Spence. Or even a super welterweight fight with Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin.

No, Mayweather has set his sights, yet again, on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

And then he went into a long and tortured explanation of how he, and not McGregor, would be the A-side in the fight. If you’re a boxing fan, it’s familiar talk. He said it all multiple times in the six years that fans were clamoring for him to fight Manny Pacquiao.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor