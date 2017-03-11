Widow of religious leader Father Divine, dies at 92

Mother Divine was born Edna Rose Ritchings. According to a Time magazine account, she moved from Canada in early 1946 and went to Philadelphia to meet the Rev. Major Jealous Divine at the International Peace Mission Movement, which he founded in New York during the Great Depression to promote racial equality, celibacy and devotion to the Kingdom of Heaven. The two married that year and maintained that they never consummated their marriage, in keeping with Father Divine's devotion to celibacy.

Father Divine urged believers not to drink, smoke, swear, gamble or borrow money and to pool their resources and practice communal living. He also barred them from marriage and rejected racial identity, urging people to think of themselves simply as Americans.