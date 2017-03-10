Vitaly Mutko: Russia's controversial sports tsar - AFP

On Friday, a source close to FIFA in Zurich said football's governing body has barred Mutko from taking up a seat on the organisation. . . .

Mutko, the former sports minister, was promoted to deputy prime minister in October, two months after he and many Russian athletes were barred from the Rio Olympics for what the World Anti-Doping Agency called "state-dictated" doping.

The 58-year-old Mutko, known for contradictory statements and diatribes against critics of Russian sport, has insisted that Russia will reform its scandal-ridden anti-doping system but has denied state complicity in doping cover-ups.

But WADA has said it was "not possible" that Mutko was unaware of the widespread rot in Russia's anti-doping system.