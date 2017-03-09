Johnson: alternative to two-state solution is Israel 'apartheid' - AFP

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned that the alternative to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an "apartheid system," in an interview with an Israeli newspaper published Thursday. . . .

"What we are saying is that you have to have a two-state solution or else you have a kind of apartheid system," Johnson said in an interview published in the English-language daily The Jerusalem Post Thursday.

The two-state solution, meaning the creation of a Palestinian state existing in peace alongside Israel, is a key policy goal of the international community.