Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8249 Comments: 71717 Since: Mar 2007

Johnson: alternative to two-state solution is Israel 'apartheid' - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 4:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned that the alternative to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an "apartheid system," in an interview with an Israeli newspaper published Thursday. . . .

"What we are saying is that you have to have a two-state solution or else you have a kind of apartheid system," Johnson said in an interview published in the English-language daily The Jerusalem Post Thursday.

The two-state solution, meaning the creation of a Palestinian state existing in peace alongside Israel, is a key policy goal of the international community.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor