What counts as literature?

A new survey from the Royal Society of Literature on the topic of literature has just been published: who reads it, and how often; what it is good for; what stops people reading more of it; who writes it and, most fundamentally and elusively, what it actually is. . . .

Top of the poll are the predictable triumvirate of Shakespeare, Dickens and Rowling, with Roald Dahl joining them as the fourth writer to get more than 100 nods. Thereafter we run down through Jane Austen, Stephen King, George Orwell, the Brontë sisters, Enid Blyton and J. R. R. Tolkien to make up the top ten. Dan Brown is at 11.

Blyton is, I’ll admit it, a surprise, more so than Brown. For people who don’t read a lot, Brown might well be the last book they read, a name to pluck out of the air, but for that plucked name to be Blyton, an adult must be reaching back a long way, you might think. Blyton, for all her popularity, is not a crossover author – you don’t see grownups reading her on the bus. Either nothing else has come along in the intervening years to supplant it, or The Magic Faraway Tree is what they think of as literature.