Pollution from tampered, German-sold Volkswagens 'to kill 1,200'

"The researchers estimate that 1,200 people in Europe will die early, each losing as much as a decade of their life, as a result of excess emissions generated," said the Massachusetts Institute of Technology which took part in the study.

Of these, an estimated 500 deaths will occur in Germany and the rest in neighbouring countries, including Poland, France and the Czech Republic, according to findings published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

The same team of researchers had previously estimated that excess emissions from 482,000 Volkswagens sold in the United States would cause 60 premature American deaths.