Trump's EPA budget proposal targets climate, lead cleanup programs|

Seeded by jfxgillis
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 3:55 AM
The 23-page 2018 budget proposal, which aims to slice the environmental regulator's overall budget by 25 percent to $6.1 billion and staffing by 20 percent to 12,400 as part of a broader effort to fund increased military spending, would cut deeply into programs like climate protection, environmental justice and enforcement.

