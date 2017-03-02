Caterpillar, a Trump Darling, Lands in Government's Crosshairs

IRS, FDIC and Commerce Department agents raid Illionis offices

Earlier disclosures focused on profits at U.S., foreign units

Caterpillar Inc., the bellwether U.S. equipment maker praised just last week by President Donald Trump, now finds itself a government target as federal tax and banking authorities raided its Illinois offices.

The investigation comes as new Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby shifts its global headquarters to Chicago to bolster the machinery maker’s push into foreign markets. Last week, Doug Oberhelman, the company’s chairman, participated in discussions at the White House, where President Donald Trump said “I love Caterpillar.”