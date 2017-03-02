Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8218 Comments: 71557 Since: Mar 2007

Caterpillar, a Trump Darling, Lands in Government's Crosshairs -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 1:45 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

  • IRS, FDIC and Commerce Department agents raid Illionis offices
  • Earlier disclosures focused on profits at U.S., foreign units

Caterpillar Inc., the bellwether U.S. equipment maker praised just last week by President Donald Trump, now finds itself a government target as federal tax and banking authorities raided its Illinois offices.

The investigation comes as new Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby shifts its global headquarters to Chicago to bolster the machinery maker’s push into foreign markets. Last week, Doug Oberhelman, the company’s chairman, participated in discussions at the White House, where President Donald Trump said “I love Caterpillar.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor