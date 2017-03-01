Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8214 Comments: 71539 Since: Mar 2007

Only Republicans Are Allowed to See New Health-Care Plan

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 5:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“We’re not hatching some bill in a backroom and plopping it on the American people’s front door.” Today, House Republicans made it known that they will release their plan tomorrow and that it will only be made available to House Republicans. Representative Chris Collins tells the Washington Examiner the plan “would be made available Thursday morning to Republicans in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol.”

It is not clear what distinction Ryan draws between a “backroom” and a “basement room” only members of his party may access.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor