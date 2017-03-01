On Tuesday evening, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent every one of his employees — some 11,000 people — yet another apology.
It was in reaction to a six-minute dash cam video, obtained and published Tuesday afternoon by Bloomberg, showing Kalanick in a heated argument with one of his drivers. View the video below. The argument starts at 3:45.
'I must fundamentally change and grow up': Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's big apology -
