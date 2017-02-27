The Russian Super League game in the northern city of Arkhangelsk finished in an 11-9 win for Baikal-Energiya against local club Vodnik. It was 0-0 with 22 minutes to go before Vodnik player Oleg Pivovarov scored three own goals.
Baikal-Energiya responded with nine own-goals in quick succession. Not to be outdone, Pivovarov then put the ball into his own team's goal eight more times in the final seven minutes.
Russian bandy teams face punishment after 20 own-goals
