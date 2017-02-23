Newsvine

Pope says better an atheist than a Catholic living a double life

His reflection was rooted on the day’s Gospel, from the book of St. Mark, in which Jesus gives a warning about anyone who “causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin.”

“Cut off your hand,” “pluck [your eye] out,” but do not “scandalize the little ones,” meaning the just ones who believe in God, the pope said in his homily, according to Vatican Radio.

“But what is scandal? Scandal is to say one thing and doing another; it’s [leading a] double life,” he said.

“I am very Catholic, I always go to Mass, I belong to this association and this other, but my life is not Christian, I don’t pay what is just to my employees, I exploit people, I’m dirty in the way I do business, I launder money … a double life,” he said.

