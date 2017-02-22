Scientists Spot Seven Earth-Sized Planets Orbiting a Nearby Star

The star, TRAPPIST-1, has long been ignored by researchers in search of potentially habitable worlds, according to Emmanuël Jehin, an astrophysicist at Université de Liège and another author on the study. Just eight percent the mass of the Sun, it is thought to be much cooler and dimmer than our star. But Gillon saw this as an advantage, because it makes it 80 times easier to spot and measure any potential orbiting bodies.