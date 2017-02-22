Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8186 Comments: 71422 Since: Mar 2007

Scientists Spot Seven Earth-Sized Planets Orbiting a Nearby Star |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHistory, Travel, Arts, Science, People, Places | Smithsonian Magazine
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Article Photo

The star, TRAPPIST-1, has long been ignored by researchers in search of potentially habitable worlds, according to Emmanuël Jehin, an astrophysicist at Université de Liège and another author on the study. Just eight percent the mass of the Sun, it is thought to be much cooler and dimmer than our star. But Gillon saw this as an advantage, because it makes it 80 times easier to spot and measure any potential orbiting bodies.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor