Iraq forces poised for Mosul airport assault - AFP

Iraqi forces have retaken a key checkpoint on the main Baghdad highway south of Mosul and the village of Al-Buseif, a natural citadel overlooking the airport and the south of the city.

There were no major operations near Mosul on Wednesday, with Iraq's new interior and defence ministers expected to visit the front lines.

However Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries continued to battle jihadists further west, near the town of Tal Afar, which lies between Mosul and the Syrian border and is still held by IS.