Trump delivers first public condemnation of anti-Semitic threats|

The comments marked a change for Trump, who had not explicitly and publicly condemned the threats against Jews when asked last week. Instead, he spoke more generally about his hopes of making the nation less "divided." . . .

The president reacted with anger at a news conference last week when a journalist from a Jewish magazine asked how his government planned to "take care" of a rise in threats. . . .

On Tuesday, Trump again declined to answer a question about what action he would take to address the threats to Jewish organizations.

 

