Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8177 Comments: 71367 Since: Mar 2007

Ashish's ballsy AW17 collection sent a strong message to Donald Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ashish stayed well away from his Indian heritage this season, instead treading the path of many other designers by speaking out against Donald Trump.

In the face of minority groups being targeted by the new President, Ashish sent out an inclusive collection full of American uniforms and positive slogans. Models walked through a broken heart, signalling the start of what would become one of London Fashion Week’s most political shows. . . .

American baseball uniforms designed in collaboration with Major League Baseball were dotted throughout. “I love baseball as an inspiration for equality and unity – the fact that it was the first sport to allow a person of colour to play professionally is incredible,” Ashish stated.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor