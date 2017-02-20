Newsvine

Video shared ahead of CPAC shows Milo Yiannopoulos appearing to speak fondly of relationships between men and 'young boys'

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:58 AM
He flippantly said young boys "discover who they are" through such relationships, later implying that those relationships can be sexual in nature, and can "give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable rock where they can't speak to their parents.”

A host with the popular podcast fired back at Yiannopoulos and said, "Sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me."

"I'm grateful for Father Michael," Yiannopoulos replied. "I wouldn't give nearly such good head if it wasn't for him."

