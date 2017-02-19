UN envoy De Mistura questions US engagement on Syria - AFP

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura on Sunday questioned US President Donald Trump's engagement in solving the Syrian war, just days ahead of a new round of peace talks in Geneva. . . .

The top three US priorities include fighting Islamic State jihadists, "how to limit the influence of some major regional players and how to not to damage one of their major allies in the region," de Mistura told the Munich Security Conference.

"How you square this circle, that I understand is what they are discussing in Washington," he said.