Melania Trump Responds To Emily Ratajkowski For Calling Out Slut-Shaming

"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker,'" Ratajkowski tweeted. "Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should." The model added in defense of the First Lady, "Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit." . . .

Update: First Lady Melania Trump thanked Emily Ratajkowski in a tweet from her official @FLOTUS account. Trump's use of the account has been relatively sparing, so her choice to thank Ratajkowski is something of an outlier. Her husband, who conducted a summit about women in business today, has yet to comment.

