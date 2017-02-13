Newsvine

America's Biggest Creditors Dump Treasuries in Warning to Trump -

Seeded by jfxgillis
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:50 AM
From Tokyo to Beijing and London, the consensus is clear: few overseas investors want to step into the $13.9 trillion U.S. Treasury market right now. Whether it’s the prospect of bigger deficits and more inflation under President Donald Trump or higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, the world’s safest debt market seems less of a sure thing -- particularly after the upswing in yields since November. And then there is Trump’s penchant for saber rattling, which has made staying home that much easier.

