180-degree turn? Trump, the US, Taiwan and China: a guide - AFP

The tycoon-turned-statesman agreed he would "honour" a position that has been held by successive US governments since Richard Nixon's administration.

It marked an apparent shift in thinking for Trump, who before coming to office had told an interviewer he didn't feel "bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade".

Here are the key issues surrounding the delicate triangle of the United States, China and Taiwan.