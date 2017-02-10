Political power dressing at New York Fashion Week - AFP

The white bandanas worn by models strutting the runway for Tommy Hilfiger in Los Angeles were ubiquitous on the first official day of the new season as the glitterati battled near blizzard-like conditions and a winter snow storm in New York for the fashion week kickoff. . . .

"Wear a white bandana as a sign to the world that you believe in the common bonds of humankind -- regardless of race, sexuality, gender or religion," says the website, promoting the hashtag TiedTogether.

Organizers say the bandanas will be worn by designers, integrated into shows and worn by celebrity guests, not just in New York but as the global fashion bandwagon moves onto London, Milan and Paris.

They also urge people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union -- which took the US government to court over Trump's now suspended travel ban -- and the UN Refugee agency.