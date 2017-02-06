Tom Brady memes swing from goat to GOAT in 2017 Super Bowl

First Burning of Atlanta since 1939

It was all about Tom Brady Sunday night at Super Bowl LI. First, the legendary quarterback was the big game's goat as his New England Patriots trailed 21-3 at halftime. But then, he changed from goat to possible GOAT (greatest of all time), as the Patriots mounted the biggest comeback in the history of the big game, winning 34-28 in overtime.

The mood on social media swung like a pendulum, as the first half was filled with Twitter taunts aimed at Brady, and then disbelief as Atlanta crashed and burned.